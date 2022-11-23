Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Crane by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,659 shares of company stock worth $15,518,955. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of CR stock opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

