Mizuho Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $122.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $115.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $113.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average is $123.92. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

