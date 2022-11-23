Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

MBLY opened at $29.55 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $31.88.

In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

