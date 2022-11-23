Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Shares Up 15.2%

Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.11. 9,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 90,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Modular Medical Trading Up 15.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

Institutional Trading of Modular Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modular Medical stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 2.52% of Modular Medical worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

