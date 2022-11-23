Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Moelis & Company by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Moelis & Company by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $67.32.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

