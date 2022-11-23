Morgan Stanley Lowers Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $165.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.
Shares of AIZ stock opened at $127.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.58.
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.
