Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Trading Up 1.5%

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 3,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

