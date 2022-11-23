Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.
Mplx Price Performance
Mplx stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mplx (MPLX)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.