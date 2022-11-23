Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,019 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Fortive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

