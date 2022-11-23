Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,643 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

NYSE:BRO opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

