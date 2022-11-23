Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $65,916,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.