Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Catalent stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

