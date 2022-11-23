Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 61,238 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,238 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $156,410,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $20,845,000. 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $11,722,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $11,342,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in LivePerson by 643.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 527,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 456,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPSN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

