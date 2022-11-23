Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.44.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $136.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.28. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

