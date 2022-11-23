Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $165,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 401,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 152,933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,443,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 276,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

