Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $356.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $378.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.