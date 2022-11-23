Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 384 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

NYSE:LEN opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

