Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 399 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

