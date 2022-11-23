Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 652 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 56.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 196.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

