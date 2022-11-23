Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

FCFS stock opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

