Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,248 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 158.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

