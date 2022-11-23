Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.3 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Shares of SMG stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

