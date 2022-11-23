Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

