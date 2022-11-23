Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,148,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.75 and a 1 year high of $148.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

