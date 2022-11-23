Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 31.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 9,436.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 450,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 446,168 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 101.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Trading Up 2.6 %

CRI opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,114,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.