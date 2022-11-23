Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 92.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,881 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 541,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 144,389 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 87.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMBM opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

