Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.