Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,674 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.67.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

