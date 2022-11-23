Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 77.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after buying an additional 113,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $21,123,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.50.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM opened at $341.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $719.56.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

