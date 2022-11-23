Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

