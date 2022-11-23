Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,438 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 74,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

CNX Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

CNX Resources Profile

NYSE CNX opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

