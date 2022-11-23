Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

