Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 156,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $191.39 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $688.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

