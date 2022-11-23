Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $183.99 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $184.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.31 and a 200 day moving average of $151.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

