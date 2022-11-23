Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,204 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,971,000 after purchasing an additional 969,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 99.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 815,081 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $11,138,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

