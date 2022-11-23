Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,712 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 313.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 36,929 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 265,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

