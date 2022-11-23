Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 204 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,438.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

