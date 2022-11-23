Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,995 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,875 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

