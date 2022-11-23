Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 260.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 27.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 15.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 180.0% in the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $447.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

