Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 110.21%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

