Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,871,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 197,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,269 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 805,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 52,919 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

NYSE DOOR opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

