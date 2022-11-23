Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,377,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,348,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 529,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $118.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

