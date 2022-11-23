Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,651 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

