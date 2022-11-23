Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,790 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.92%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

