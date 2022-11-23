Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,218 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 48,067 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

