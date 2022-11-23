Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,618 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 565,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,621.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,458 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

