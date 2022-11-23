Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 17,562 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.