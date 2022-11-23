Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 652,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,179,000 after buying an additional 157,498 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,349,000 after buying an additional 127,824 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,147,000 after buying an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,462,000 after buying an additional 102,035 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Visteon to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Shares of VC stock opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

