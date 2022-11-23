Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 20,485 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,485 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

