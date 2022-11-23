Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 24,092 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,092 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 734,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Antero Midstream by 568.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 146,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 124,351 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $303,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 134.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.